In various lines of Collective Transportation System Mexico City Metro posters were disseminated promoting attendance at the march called by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorfor Sunday, November 27.

Inside carriages, at ticket offices, and in corridors of the platforms of the CDMX subwayyou can see the posters with the legend: “Let’s celebrate 4 years of transformation with the president.”

At the bottom of the poster, the appointment and time are added: “November 27, 9:00 am. From the Angel of Independence to Plinth”.

We recommend you read:

It should be noted that the Constitution establishes that the image of the federal president can only be disseminated during the period of his government report, however, AMLO’s image was also disseminated in advertisements when the April 10 mandate revocation consultation was proposed. .

The Animal Político medium consulted the STC to find out who had made the request for the placement of said propaganda, to which Metro authorities confirmed that they had not received any request in this regard, therefore is not authorized.

Due to the above, Metro personnel made tours for their removal, since the posters are placed in spaces where they are prohibited, for example, on platforms.

The posters that promote citizen participation in the AMLO march have been seen on Metro lines 3, 6, 7, and 9, as well as at ticket offices, platform corridors, stairs, and inside carriages.

“People come on their own feet, of their own free will, because there are millions of free men and women who support this movement, I don’t know where they get that we are going to do an act with haulers,” AMLO said at a press conference.

In addition, the president stressed that the march he called for next November 27 is not for the electoral reform but rather a celebration for his political movement.

He also indicated that he will lead the contingent and hopes to be accompanied by founders of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).