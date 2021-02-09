The Buenos Aires Justice closed the instruction on Tuesday and brought to trial the cause investigating the death of Isaac Sus, the 4-year-old boy who died last December 17 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores after being run over by a car driven by Ricardo Emanuel Papadopulos.

Judge Patricia Guichandut, head of Criminal and Correctional Court 62, declared the investigation closed and brought the case against Papadopulos to trial. The 21-year-old accused is facing a case for aggravated wrongful death for the reckless driving of a motor vehicle and for the escape from the scene of the incident without providing assistance to the victim.

After running over Isaac, the young man was a fugitive for nine days until he surrendered to Justice. Since then he has been detained at a police station.

This Tuesday the Oral Criminal and Correctional Court will be raffled off, which will intervene in the eventual oral trial to be carried out for the death of Isaac and for the serious injuries suffered by his mother, Débora Inés Agosti.

“We have been winning all the battles, things have gone very well in the lawsuit. There was a lot of speed in the case. For now, the judge declared the closing of the investigation and the defense did not oppose the elevation to trial,” he said. to the victim’s attorney, Gabriel Becker.

Ricardo Emanuel Papadopulos, at the moment in which he surrendered to Justice. Photo Enrique García Medina.

And he clarified: “They are going to summon us in 10 days to complete the tests. Then you have to see if the defense is going to negotiate go to an abbreviated trial or an oral trial“.

Meanwhile, Papadopulos continues to be detained at Mayor’s Office 14 in Palermo, awaiting a transfer, although at the moment there was no place in the prison system. He is currently in custody and at the end of last month Judge Guichandut denied house arrest with an electronic bracelet, requested a month ago by the defense.

That decision of the head of Criminal and Correctional Court 62 was later confirmed by Chamber A of the Criminal and Correctional Court of Appeals.

The incident occurred at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, when Débora Inés Agosti and her son Isaac Sus were crossing Avenida San Pedrito, at the corner of Avenida Directory, and were run over by a Volkswagen Gol driven by Papadopulos.

The child died on the spot and his mother suffered “extremely serious injuries,” said the lawyer representing them. Papadopulos was circulating at that time without registration and after the events he was at large for nine days.

Ricardo Emanuel Papadopulos, 21, accused of running over and killing a 4-year-old boy in Flores.

The family lawyer affirmed that “the criminal responsibility” of Papadopulos is proven and assured that the young man carried out “three antiregulatory maneuvers”. He also pointed out that “all the experts have reached the same conclusions regarding all the points: Papadopulos was driving along the Avenida Directory, he never stopped and the traffic light was red.”

The defendant’s lawyer, Roberto Herrera, had said that his defendant had no record because “he could not read or write.”

“He told me that they dismissed him. When they asked him to do the psycho-technical exam, he could not draw because he did not go to school and he does not know how to write or read. They dismissed him for that and sent him to the psychologist,” he explained.