One of the popular ways to meet MazatlanSinaloa, it’s pneumonia, that’s why some women caused a furore on the Internet, looking amused in the vehicle similar to golf carts while they went through the famous pier from Mexico.

Mazatlán, the Mexican resort on the Pacific coast, is the favorite place for many tourists in front of the beaches, for this reason, when touring the municipality of Sinaloa, the ladies protagonists of this viral case, put together a party.

As announced by the ‘@caitlingema’ account, on the TikTok social network, along with the description: “Me walking along the Mazatlán boardwalk and suddenly these ladies come out, with more atmosphere than me.”

During the clip, the young woman showed that she caught a group of ladies having a good time on the edge of the transport, for this reason they even sang.

Having almost 4 million views, the young woman released another clip showing that she posted the famous song, “La Chona”, while the people on board celebrated with shouts.

After seeing the environment of the women, netizens pointed out: “I am from the group of ladies”, “I don’t know who they are but I want to go with them”, “Life is short, so you have to enjoy it.”

What are Mazatlan pneumonias?



In Mazatlán the vehicles called ‘pulmonías’ are famous, and the red pick-up trucks, identified as ‘Las Aurigas’, are recognized in Sinaloa because they are the transport that people usually use to tour “La Perla del Peaceful”.

It is said that it was in 1965, when Miguel Ramírez, from Mazatlan, observed that 3-wheeled motorized carts were for sale, although it was to distribute merchandise, he analyzed it and realized that it could transport people.

For this reason, after adapting them to cars similar to “vochos”, they have become an attraction in Mazatlan, to which tourists do not resist since given their popularity, and allowing them to listen to loud music, arouses the curiosity of all visitors as they pass through the boardwalk