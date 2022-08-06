Uruapan, Michoacán.- 24-year-old woman was shot to death in her home A couple of hit men entered and took the young woman’s life at her home located in the Tierra y Libertad neighborhood in Uruapan.

At least two armed men broke into the house located on Agave street and They shot several times and then fled on a motorcycle.

The neighbors of the place reported the aggression, so ERAV paramedics arrived, however when checking the woman she was already without vital signs. It is worth mentioning that no further details were reported on the victim, only her age.

An operation was carried out in the surrounding neighborhoods by elements of the municipal police and the National Guard, however could not find those responsibleNo one has been arrested for this crime.

Agents from the Specialized Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene to collect evidence, and then took the body to the amphitheater. The facts are already being investigated.

(With information from La Voz de Michoacán)