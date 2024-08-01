Juarez City.- Two hitmen broke into a house in the Las Haciendas neighborhood tonight to execute a man, according to municipal police officers who responded to the report.

Witnesses said two armed men entered the house and fired shots, only to be seen running out of the house.

The crime scene is located on Hacienda las Cruces and Hacienda Central streets.

This is the second murder of today and the 86th intentional homicide in the statistics for the month of July.