Juarez City.- A man was shot and wounded inside his home this afternoon, authorities reported.

The incident took place on the streets of Rincon de Urique and Rincon del Rio Bravo in the Rincon del Rio neighborhood.

Witnesses said that two armed men broke into the house and immediately shots were heard, then the gunmen left the house and ran away.

The victim’s relatives requested medical help since the man was injured.

URGE paramedics went to the scene to give first aid and transfer the injured person who had injuries to his ear and jaw.

The health condition is reported as serious by doctors at the Social Security where he was admitted.