“The sun would shine in the afternoon in the living room and the kitchen, which would be all open windows. We put together a very nice integrated kitchen. We had redesigned the apartment to our liking. But that now is not going to be possible, because everything was already paid and that money disappeared ”.

Alan goes from delusion to disappointment in just a couple of sentences. Talk about what would be your new home in a building whose construction was halted three years ago. Crisologo Larralde 2491, corner of Ciudad de la Paz, neighborhood of Saavedra on the border with Núñez.

This story has all the makings of a nightmare for any home buyer in a well, and more: legal conflict, pandemic, lack of funds for a work that its owners solved 100%. Issues unrelated to the owners, but that make them pay rent even if they have their own house. Between $ 25,000 and $ 60,000 per month depending on the case.

The first part of the nightmare is legal: the building was built on land whose ownership is attributed by two different legal persons. One is the Sociedad Anónima Editora La Vanguardia. The other is the Socialist Party (PS).

The developer CM Emprendimientos bought the land from La Vanguardia and in 2013 began to build there a 16-story building with amenities. Its 45 owners and five investors paid the 55 apartments in its entirety.

Work stopped and dreams on hold in Crisologo Larralde y Cabildo, Saavedra. 45 families paid for their apartments from the well and cannot occupy them due to a dispute over land in the Socialist Party. Photo: Lucia Merle

Until in 2018 the PS filed a Amparo action with a precautionary measure that prohibits both that corporation and the developer from having the land. According to the party’s representative, Aldo Gallotti, “that did not prevent building.”

But construction stopped. The work slowed down, the owners say, until pausing in 2020. It was never resumed. It was not that long: the concrete structure, the masonry and plasterwork up to the seventh floor, the windows placed on the first levels, were already finished.

“The developer misused the money we paid and left the construction in half, having received the full amount. And when the owners wanted to get the work out of him to finish it, we had breakfast with the precautionary of the PS “, highlights Alan. They learned of that judicial measure only in 2020, two years after the ruling.

The precautionary law does not directly prohibit building, but it does so indirectly: it does not allow transfer of ownership. So that the owners can take over the work, they must wait for the legal question to be unlocked.

The work of Crisólogo Larralde y Cabildo was stopped last year, but the families that have already paid for their apartments cannot continue it due to a legal dispute by the Socialist Party. Photo: Lucia Merle

They plan, once that happens, to set up a trust to finish the building, which will involve the disbursement of between $ 8,000 and $ 20,000 more each. Unfair but necessary.

“We can waste time making judgments but, if the money is not there, the only way is for the construction company to release the building so that we can finish it. It gives impotence, but it is the only solution we can see ”, says Camila. Together with her boyfriend Gonzalo, she bought two rooms because they had promised him that in eight months he would move out. Three years passed.

Victor had acquired in the same building but for his daughter. “I will have to go out to borrow, because I do not have to pay the extra that is missing. All i wanted was give my daughter a house and not have to rent anymoreBut I couldn’t even do that, ”she says, and starts crying.

A litigation that starts a century ago

This story drinks from the Argentine politics of ago a century. To rebuild it, those involved had to do legal archeology. Since The vanguard they maintain that the property is their property and that they only they gave the land to the PS in bailment in the 1920s. They say so in a statement sent to this newspaper, which could not access an interview with their representatives of this corporation.

Crisologo Larralde y Cabildo, on the border between Saavedra and Núñez. 45 families paid for their apartments from the well and a lawsuit by the Socialist Party stopped the work. Photo: Lucia Merle

From the party they say that they created La Vanguardia in that decade and emphasize that in Larralde a local and library supporters for nearly 80 years. They add that this and other “dozens of properties” in the name of LV in the City and throughout the country are his. And that is why they sue the construction company and the public limited company, from which they demand “a compensation accordingly ”, as Gallotti remarks, although he does not give further details.

“Why are they in the name of La Vanguardia? Because in the 1920s, political parties did not have legal status, that is why the PS founded that corporation to edit its newspaper and manage the properties for them, ”says Gallotti.

Meanwhile, the construction company website still features Larralde’s development, described as “A tower of category of 15 levels, 12 floors of houses, 2 floors of parking spaces and double height commercial premises ”. It would have SUM, pool, deck with solarium and Scottish shower, among other amenities.

“We bought the land in good faith from La Vanguardia. A notary public did a title study and verified the legitimacy of this lot in the hands of this company, ”says architect Néstor Curland, who together with his colleague Héctor Mazza runs CM Emprendimientos, whose website is zentrumweb.com.ar.

In the La Vanguardia statement, they stand out as they agreed to negotiations with the construction company and “A political faction that demands the representation of a new PS”, but that the party, “after expressing its acceptance of the agreement, did not attend its effective subscription.”

“We never promised the approval of any agreement. They offer us something unacceptable, ”says Gallotti. There will be a hearing on the 18th of this month and the idea is that the parties try to reach an agreement. We want to negotiate and resolve ”.

Amid so many twists and turns, owners find it hard to keep faith. “It is terrible not knowing: when this will end, if we will recover what we put in,” laments Alberto Furgiuele, one of the most active owners in networks and media. All I know is that I can’t give my children the apartment they were excited about. We live a terrible anguish because of a whim of other people ”.

SC