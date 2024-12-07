Fisker promised very high expectations with the launch of its first electric car, an SUV with a truly striking appearance and specifications worthy of competing against the Tesla Model Y. However, all this went down the drain with the declaration of bankruptcy by the brand less than a year ago. At that time, remember, the Ocean was sold together with its highest trim for a price of about $70,000. It is now worth less than a well-used gasoline vehicle.

This is the drama that owners who bought a Fisker Ocean during its most popular period are going through. One of these owners of the North American electric SUV (owner of the channel Edmunds Cars) has made a video explaining numerous sections of the model itself, as well as the devaluation so large that it has suffered only 10 months later having done with it.

The Fisker Ocean sold in its highest trim for about $70,000.

Buy an electric car and after 10 months it will be worth five times less

In the latest video released by the YouTuber he describes how they are going through this situation. At the beginning of the year 2024 they bought this model for a price of about $70,000, while 10 months later it is valued at just $13,500. That is, it is now worth around five times less. But this is just one of your problems with the Fisker Ocean.

The owner describes that not only does he have the problem of depreciation, but also that the electric car loses meaning in terms of novelties. Due to the bankruptcy, Fisker stopped releasing updates for this, thus the model loses one of the great virtues of electric vehicles: their up-to-date maintenance through software updates.

In the same way, there are hardly any spare partsso that, in the event of a breakdown, it only has a small group of collaborating companies that could deal with these inconveniences. Edmunds admits that his car has had problems from the beginning, both hardware and software. “We really had those updates to solve those problems as we went along,” the YouTuber admits in his video.

One of these problems he refers to is that it is difficult to detect the keythat is, sometimes it starts and other times it doesn’t; It is also difficult for it to detect certain commands through its central screen. He also admits that he was only given a single key, so if it were lost he would really be in trouble. The brand assured that it would launch an App for smartphone in which the car could be unlocked. Now it will never become a reality.

In addition to all this, Edmunds assures that its electric car has many other problems, such as inoperability of the hill start system or reversing camera that works when it wants, in addition to having very low resolution.

Despite everything, Edmunds assures that he likes the Fisker Ocean in many aspects, such as the opening of all its windows.

Despite all this, Edmunds assures that it is not all bad news, as he admits that the car is pleasant to drive and has an exceptional maximum range of about 575 kilometers (according to its own tests). In addition, he also likes the opening mode of all the windows, in which even the rear window can be lowered, something that can be used to transport items such as a surfboard inside.

However, none of this hides the reality, and that is Edmunds has suffered an economic loss of more than 80% about the price he paid just 10 months ago for it, or what amounts to the same, about 56,000. dollars of loss. What solution can you have for this? At the moment, none. Unless a larger company wants to take over the rights to Fisker and relaunch all its projects, which a priori seems almost impossible.