A family originally from the state of Indiana, USAcomposed of Stacie and Sean Grissom, decided to return to their hometown of Franklin after living for a decade in New York and, without a house to live in, They bought an old abandoned school for US$175,000 to turn it into their home.

While many people fantasize about their dream home to raise their children, sometimes a home is about the energy with which a family treats it, and not specifically the architectural features. A clear example is that of the couple from Indiana, who created a blog to chronicle the process in which modifications were made in an old abandoned school to turn it into their home.

On their website called Schoolhouse Homestead, which they launched in 2021, Stacie and Sean Grissom said that after the birth of their son Arlo They decided to return to their city in Indianawhere A real estate agency offered to buy the building.and they did not hesitate to accept the deal.

“We feel very fortunate that the Indiana town where we both grew up has prospered in the ten years since we left“The place where we grew up, met, fell in love and got married is so lovely and vibrant. We are so thankful that our parents still live here,” they wrote on the blog.

The couple purchased the building in 2021 and, after three years of renovations, managed to shape the home of their dreams. Photo:schoolhousehomestead.com Share

The real estate agents’ offer came at just the right time, when they were looking for a house “the more exclusive the better,” and with no other specific criteria. “As two alumni of Hopewell Elementary School, We always joked that we should buy it and make it a home.“, they explained.

Modifications to turn the school into a home

With two floors, each measuring 370 square meters, the school became a challenge before becoming its home, because They were forced to modify more than 600 square meters just inside the building.“We never intended to have such a big house, but we really wanted to restore the school and have a quirky old house,” they said on their website.

Three years of repairs, renovations and important decisions had to pass before they managed to complete the process, in which much of the work was done with their own hands, such as the installation of a new roof and foundation work.We destroyed the school until it was left on its original foundations.. We put a new roof, we reinforced the floor and put in new windows“, they described.

As arduous as the renovation process was, with various difficulties and complications, they were ultimately successful and today they enjoy the home of their dreams on their land.It has been an effort by the whole town to renovate the school. We are very grateful.“, commented Stacie and Sean Grissom.