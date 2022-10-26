A couple from Maryland, United States, claims to have signed a purchase contract on a property with a major banking entity in the county. Nevertheless, unknown people moved into the house before them, according to the local media ‘Wusa 9’.



According to the owner, on October 20 her purchase had been made effective and on the 21st a family was already moving into the property, ssituation which led her to request support from the authorities, who could not do much more, because those involved ‘barricaded themselves’ inside the property refusing to leave.

The lovers, who keep their identity for security reasons, asked Maela King, a real estate agent who advised them, about what was happening, but she was just as surprised as her clients and assured that it is an attempt to seize the property by force.

According to King, the couple have a “ratified contract with the bank” to purchase what was a “previously vacant and foreclosed” home.

The police officers approached the subjects and they showed them a lease., which they dismissed because it had some irregularities; however, they were unable to take action in this regard, because according to ‘Wusa 9’, it is a matter of “civilian proportions”, so they will allocate the conflict to a Sheriff.

An answer that was not enough for the couple, who are confused by what happened and they will file a lawsuit against the bank that made the purchase because they need valid justifications to understand how these people managed to get onto the property.

“Right now my clients are very upset, and we just don’t know what to do right now,” the real estate agent explained.

