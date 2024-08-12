Tired of the unpredictable UK weather and looking for somewhere warmer, Lolly and Sean, an English couple, decided to go after their dream and managed to buy a French village abandoned for £118,000 and turned into a “little piece of heaven” as they themselves claim, without having any knowledge of construction.

Interior designer Lolly met Olympic runner Sean in her hometown of Hastings in 2010, having moved from South London in 2002 with her two sons, Phebé and Charlie. Since meeting, they have been looking to leave the harsh UK weather behind and so it was that They drove and investigated areas and towns in France, but their search was unsuccessful..

Sean and Lolly, the couple from the United Kingdom Photo:The Galiserie website Share

“Feeling deflated we decided to drive a little further and came across a real estate agent near Richelieu who took us to The Galiserie. You know it when you know it and it was instant:The Galiserie gave us everything and more than we could have wished for,” the couple told The US SUN about the town that had no electricity, no water and was abandoned.

The couple’s entrepreneurship



The couple got down to business in the French village and They were able to make all the arrangements that they needed to be able to launch their boutique hospitality venture this year. “We have worked tirelessly, physically and mentally, making sure that the development and infrastructure are completely correct,” they commented on their business website.

“2024 is a big year for us. We are very excited to finally be able to open La Galiserie to welcome guests back to experience what we believe is the best experience for our guests.” It’s a little piece of heaven“,” Lolly and Sean assured.