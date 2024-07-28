Many people manage to start businesses with enough creativity and effort in the United States, such is the case of this one Couple who bought an abandoned church and gave it an unprecedented use that has resulting in a very good investment.

The story became known through Business Insidera medium that published how in 2021 they decided prevent the demolition of a 120-year-old chapel Well, in addition to knowing the historical value it represented, They were able to see the business potential it had.

The former chapel was located in Detroit Lakesa small town in Minnesota, near Fargo, North Dakota, a popular summer vacation destination, so this helped them make the decision to Acquire the property and turn it into an Airbnbaccording to the cited media, Detroit Lakes’ population triples during warm months as a large number of tourists visit this region for hiking, swimming and other outdoor activities.

For all these reasons, the couple was convinced that they had a juicy business on the doorstep, especially when They discovered that the property was for sale for US$115,000which resulted a good deal, especially when compared to the average home in Detroit Lakes, which the company Zillow estimated to be worth US$373,252.

How much does it cost to stay at the Airbnb in Detroit that was a church?



According to statements from the couple to the cited media, A night in this peculiar Airbnb costs US$250 and the owners say it is fully booked year round, making it an ideal place to celebrate birthdays, graduations, weddings and more. They also revealed that This Airbnb generates an income of approximately US$40,000 per yearwhich is extra income for the couple, since they both have other jobs.