

03/14/2025



Updated at 6:49 p.m.





If there is someone who is taking more prominence than Donald Trump (although it seems impossible) is his vice president JD Vance. The ‘right hand’ of the US president has been received between boos this Thursday when he went with his wife to the National Cultural Center of Washington.

The policy carried out by the White House does not go unnoticed by any audience and that since Trump assumed the position, the Washington Cultural Center, known as Kennedy Center, has lived tense episodes to which the Thursday adds this Thursday starring JD Vance. The US president dismissed last month to the Board of Directors as well as its 13 members To appoint a foreign policy advisor, Richard Grenelll, as an interim director, and other positions to which Usha Vance, the wife of the vice president, who was part of the directive of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra from 2020 to 2022, and has now been chosen new president has been chosen.

These movements of the Trump administration are motivated by their Fight against the ‘Wake’ culture. His statements that he would end everything he did not like from the center led some producers to cancel their planned programming, such as the Musical Hamilton, the Washington Gay Men’s Choir, the Children’s Musical Finn or the International Pride Orchestra.

With all this, JD Vance and his wife went to the center to witness a concert of the National Symphony Orchestra without waiting for them to be received with thunderous public boos. Due to the presence of the US vice president, the function It came to be delayed up to 25 minutes due to strong security controls.









When the vice president’s delegation entered and later JD Vance and his wife, the present people began to boo them recording the moment. Far from feeling intimidated JD Vance greeted them with an ironic smile raising the hand. The interim director, Richard Grenelll, came to declare later that the public has been “intolerant.”