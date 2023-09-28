The BBC collected eyewitness accounts of a bombing that occurred in a remote village in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, located between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which killed three children and two elderly people.

Nearly 6,000 people, most of them Armenians, have fled this disputed region in the last two weeks, according to international reports.

The reason? The intensification of military actions between the forces that dispute this area since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

According to local reports, in early September, Azerbaijani forces entered the disputed area – which is largely controlled by Armenian forces – sparking fear among Armenians residing there.

Azerbaijan has insisted its attacks have only targeted “legitimate military targets”, but the BBC spoke to a mother who lost two young children and another was seriously injured, in what survivors describe as an “indiscriminate attack”.

The village of Sarnaghbuyr (called Aghbulag by Azerbaijan), in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, is surrounded by forests and far from any major military objectives.

Zarine Ghazaryan was in the nearby town of Askeran when the attack began on September 19.

She was trying to find baby formula to feed her youngest child, Karen.

Nine months of living under a de facto lockdown have meant shortages of food, fuel and heating.

Upon hearing the explosions, the woman tried to return to her house, but says she had to stop when she saw intense fire.

He was told that his son Seyran had been seriously injured and was taken to the hospital in Stepanakert (Khankendi), the territory’s main city.

His other three children were being evacuated by Russian peacekeepers.

But when he arrived at the hospital he learned that the bombs had killed two of his children: Mikayel, 8, and Nver, 10.

We spoke to her at the hospital.

He claimed that they allowed him to see the bodies of his two children, who had serious head injuries.

“I’ve seen them, they are in a terrible state… It’s horrible, I just want their father to come,” he said.

Arman, a 15-year-old boy, was with the children when they were brutally attacked.

We spoke to him while he was being treated at the hospital for injuries to his back, shoulders and hands.

“They started bombing everywhere. Some people died, others were injured, I saw some people whose heads were blown off. It was horrible,” he said.

Arman said three shells exploded near him.

“We grouped the children under some trees, to see if we could get them to safety, and that’s where they bombed,” he said.

Local authorities say three other people died that day.

Garik Alexanyan, the town’s mayor, lost his son David, his father Alexander and his mother-in-law Gohar.

The description of his son’s injuries is too graphic to repeat.

According to authorities, another 15 villagers were injured. Many others were forced to leave their homes.

They joined the exodus of thousands of ethnic Armenians who have been displaced from their homes by the attacks.

Most attempted to reach Stepanakert – a city that has suffered from a lack of access to food and supplies due to Azerbaijan’s blockade – or were taken by Russian peacekeepers to their base at a local airport.

Many expected to be airlifted to Armenia, but instead remain stranded on the runway.

Zarine wants to take the bodies of her children to Armenia to bury them, but there are no spaces on the planes as they are being used to evacuate the wounded and the queue to leave by road stretches for dozens of kilometers.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify the details of the attack.

Ambassador Elchin Amirbekov, special envoy of the president of Azerbaijan, told the BBC that the Azerbaijani military had orders to “neutralize only legitimate military targets.”

“It has never been our intention to harm any civilian. It is true that collateral damage occurs and we regret any loss of civilian life,” he said.

Amirbekov completely rejected accusations that the attack was carried out deliberately, stating that in the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were displaced by Armenian forces and that war crimes had been committed against them.

*With additional reporting by Kayleen Devlin.

