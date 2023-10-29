Unknown people began to disrupt the concerts of musician Andrei Makarevich (recognized as a foreign agent) in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, writes MK.RU. The artist said that he had performed in these countries with the Time Machine group many times and again wanted to meet fans at a concert.

“But then some strange people bombarded the concert organizers with threats. Apparently, because I supported Israel,” Mkarevich said. The musician moved to Israel permanently in 2022.