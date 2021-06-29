Jaime Maya

Altamira / 06.28.2021 23:40:26

Residents of the ejido Benito Juarez in the municipality of Altamira they blocked the Tampico-Mante highway for 40 minutes, because se were without power for more than 15 hours.

The protesters warned that they would not withdraw from this road until they had a response from the Federal electricity commission, After almost an hour, the crews finally showed up to carry out the corresponding work.

Dimas Salazar Rodríguez, ejidatario of this region, explained that There are 275 families affected who since Sunday night began to register power failures due to the storm. It was during the morning of this Monday that they definitely ran out of service.

Throughout the day the inhabitantss contacted 071 on numerous occasions to request the prompt intervention of the workers of the company, which calls itself world-class, tol didn’t see a response to their requests they chose to block both lanes of circulation at the height of said ejido.

He commented that some parts of the Benito Juárez ejido did have electricity, but most of them were affected by it, they had no alternative but to press in this way, he regretted that during the demonstration countless transporters and individuals were harmed.

On the Tampico-Mante highway, a long line of various cargo units, buses, foreigners and private vehicles was observed waiting for the lifting of the blockade. Shortly after 10:00 p.m. it was finally opened to circulation.

By last Salazar rodriguez He called on the CFE to apply them to the electricity grid maintenance programs and thereby avoid further interruptions in service.

