For the second day, friends and family of María Ángela Olguín, the 16-year-old girl who disappeared near the Indios Verdes Metro whereabouts, blocked the Mexico-Pachuca highway both ways to demand his appearance.

With banners and photographs of the minor, the protesters took the road, blocking the passage of motorists, demanding answers from the capital authorities in the face of the disappearance of the minor.

The request of friends and relatives is that the young woman appear alive and that she Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City carry out the corresponding inquiries, since in a video provided to the family by the C5 it is observed how Ángela is led by the arm by a man.

María Ángela disappeared outside some public toilets located at the Indios Verdes Metro whereabouts, where she was waiting for her mother to come out.

We recommend you read:

“We have no response from the authorities and that is why we made the decision to close for the second day and we will be doing it daily until we find an answer,” said one of the protesters who maintain the blockade on the highway.

The capital’s Prosecutor’s Office issued an Amber Alert to find the whereabouts of the 16-year-old girl, who was last seen on January 19, 2023 in the Ampliación Residencial Zacatenco neighborhood, Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, detailing that she measures 1.52, is slim build and fair skinned.

We recommend you read:

The day he disappeared, he was wearing navy blue jean pants, white tennis shoes, a gray T-shirt, and was carrying a black backpack; Some of her particular features are a piercing in her nose, in her navel and a tattoo of a red heart on her left wrist.