What began this Thursday, January 5, as a violent morning in Culiacán, Sinaloa, has consolidated as a wave of shootings, burning of vehicles, blockades of main avenues and more, in different parts of the city. One of the main avenues taken by alleged criminal groups, it was Pedro Infante boulevard, where authorities confirmed blockades and asked the population not to leave their homes; wave It has spread to different points such as Maquio Clohutier boulevard.

This morning it has been reported that criminal groups spread throughout the capital city, the wave of Violent events reached the neighborhoods that surround Manuel J. Clouthier Boulevardwhere at the height of Antonio Ancona avenue that leads to Nicolas Bravo avenue, a private vehicle was burned with which the passage from south to north was blocked.

Exclusively, Debate reporters who are in the place confirmed that the boulevard better known as Maquio Clouthier, already presents the ravages of violence. On the way to Emiliano Zapata Boulevard, circulation for impacted private vehicles also remains closed.

This area, which is crowded at this time and which looks full because it leads to the Mexican Institute of Social Security in Cañadas, this morning looked deserted.

The authorities urge the population to remain in their homes, if necessary not to leave their homes. The neighborhoods affected by the blockades in this area would be Libertad, Vallado Viejo, Vallado Nuevo, Díaz Ordaz, Independencia, Internacional, Lomalinda, Cañadas, among others.

More information shortly.