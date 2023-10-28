Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Russia is conducting operations to completely eliminate the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Former US military intelligence officer Scott Ritter, in an interview with journalist Garland Nixon, said that the Russian military is conducting operations to completely eliminate the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, high-tech air defense (air defense) completely destroyed Ukrainian aviation. The West notes that Kyiv has no people left to fight, and the situation on the front line is “terrible.”

Russian offensive operations are now aimed at absorbing the remnants of Ukrainian troops. They can do this now on a grand scale, because the Ukrainian Armed Forces have no aviation left Scott Ritter ex-US intelligence officer

Earlier, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a regular briefing that Russia could achieve tactical success in the conflict in Ukraine in the coming months.

Ritter said that Russian anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) instantly “burn” Ukrainian planes, pilots refuse to take off on their fighters.

The Russians smashed key equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to smithereens. The MiG-29 plane just takes off, it is shot down. The next day they take off on two planes and are shot down. This aspect, aviation, has been completely destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Scott Ritter ex-US intelligence officer

According to the former intelligence officer, the destruction of aviation gives the Russian military significant advantages, including the ability to launch offensive actions.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that since October 1, aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) had destroyed 31 aircraft and three helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force.

He clarified that in a month, 20 Mig-29 aircraft, eight Su-25 attack aircraft, a Su-24 bomber, two L-39 combat training aircraft and three Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down.

The United States cannot understand how Russia managed to create such powerful air defense in the special operation zone

According to Scott Ritter, the United States cannot understand how Russia managed to create such a powerful air defense in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

We still don’t know what the hell is going on. All we know is that the fighters are being shot down. We fill the sky with our radars, watching everything, but we cannot understand what is happening. But the Russians know Scott Ritter ex-US intelligence officer

The former intelligence officer noted that multi-level and complex air defense developed by scientists and engineers will provide Russia with superiority in future wars. In his opinion, in the event of a hypothetical conflict with the United States, American advanced aircraft would literally “evaporate into thin air.”

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russian troops in the special operation zone had new air defense systems, which had allowed them to increase the number of downed Ukrainian planes and helicopters in recent days. According to him, in five days these complexes shot down 24 aircraft.

The Polish general said that the Ukrainian army is in a critical situation

Retired Polish general Waldemar Skrzypczak said that the Ukrainian army is in a critical situation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered huge losses, and they have a shortage of combat-ready soldiers. His words leads edition Rzeczpospolita.

There are simply not enough people in Ukraine capable of fighting Waldemar Skrzypczak Polish general

The officer noted that the Russian army has managed to create significant reserves of missiles and artillery ammunition, and the country’s military industry is operating at maximum speed.

The best time for an offensive by the Russian Army, according to the general, may be the coming winter, when the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be effectively stopped, and Western assistance will still remain insufficient.

Skrzypczak drew attention to the exhaustion of the Ukrainian military by the counteroffensive. He concluded that Kyiv has limited opportunities to restore its military potential.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant General of the German Army Roland Kater said that a “terrible situation” had developed for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction due to the successful advance of Russian troops. According to him, Russia is waging a “conflict of attrition”, and the approaching bad weather is only worsening the situation for the Ukrainian military.

In turn, the representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Oleg Chekhov reported serious losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the South Donetsk direction.

It also became known that the Sibir special forces of the Southern Group of Forces used the “tactics of a cornered animal” when opposing the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kleshcheevka on the Artemovsk sector of the front.

Polish Colonel Piotr Lewandowski noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to complete the rotation of troops before the start of offensive operations by the Russian military.

It is interesting, however, that the Russians took certain steps and were somewhat ahead of the Ukrainian rotation. They seem to know about her. I wonder how accessible Ukrainian plans are to them Peter LewandowskiPolish colonel

The officer added that currently the initiative along the entire front line has passed to the Russian Army.

Earlier, Onet reported that Ukrainian military personnel are complaining about the difficult situation due to the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces. The material notes that during the entire summer campaign the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not achieve any significant results. At the same time, the advantage is now on the side of Moscow, which has increased the production of ammunition and other weapons.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.