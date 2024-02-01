The so-called ant robbery in large shopping centers is a common practice. It has even been made known that organizations have included it in their losses. However, that does not mean that it is not a crime that generates reactions. In fact, on one occasion, in order to point out this situation, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, was charged at a retail store.

During a forum he was part of, The governor of California revealed that he once witnessed a thief stealing from a Target retail store in Sacramento, without the employees doing anything about it, according to Fox News. His surprise was when he ended up being accused before the guards realized it was the politician.

According to Newsom, On one occasion he was in line to pay for his purchases when he and a worker noticed that a person was leaving the place with items that he did not pay for.. So He decided to approach the local guard to ask him why he had not stopped him. Before the employee realized who was questioning him, the governor reminded him that California Section 47 made theft of property a felony, which includes a fine of $950 or more.

But the guard replied that “no one cares about that” and then He told him that they had stopped pursuing the thieves because of the president: “The governor lowered the threshold and there is no longer responsibility.”

Having made that statement, he looked again at the man in front of him and realized that it was the governor of California himself. He “looked at Me twice and got scared, then started calling everyone.” Along the same lines, she reported that the employee wanted to take a photo and that he refused and wanted to talk to the store manager.

In view of the employee's claim that the crime rate in the state had grown during his tenure and nothing was being done about it, the politician said: “That's simply not true, we have the 10th toughest regulations in the United States.” Afterwards, he questioned why he had to pay for his things while others could just walk out without facing consequences. “I thought about why I'm spending $380 and everyone can walk away like nothing happened.”

Laws in California establish heavy fines for theft.

Newsom defends himself, California is acting against theft

The reason why the employee accused the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, of causing greater crime in the state is that since 2019 he has supported Proposition 47, through which penalties for drug and property crimes have been reduced. In fact, after the case was published, several people applauded the employee's actions, stating that the politician should be aware of the consequences of his initiatives.

However, in a statement given to the media Fox News Digital, a spokesman for the governor said Per capita retail theft in the state is 17 percent lower than the national average.

On the other hand, they recalled that the governor's office has allocated an investment of US$1,100,000 to fight crime, hire more police officers and improve public safety.