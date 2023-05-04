After many delays, the latest game of Bethesda and arkane, redfall, the same of which a great success was not predicted after having been made known to the world. And now, people are lashing out at the quality of the game, where they are even involving Xbox for owning the brand.

In fact, some people have not been able to understand how it is that even with a year’s delay it was not possible to reach the desired quality, since as many will remember, this happened in 2022 with an announcement that came practically out of nowhere. Also, a few weeks ago the absence of 60 fps was reported, which is promised to be fixed with a patch.

Faced with the question of whether Xbox has something to do with redfallWell, not really, since Microsoft acquired to Bethesda and Zenimax Media by the time this project was already in an advanced stage, it was even going to be released on consoles sony. However, it was made exclusive to Microsoft because there was no contract behind exclusivity.

As is well known, even when Microsoft acquired these companies a couple more games were released for PlayStationthese were Ghostwire: Tokyo and deathloop, and his deal was respected because there were already legal issues behind it. This was not the case with this game, so they had the luxury of immediately discarding the port for non-devices. Xbox.

Remember that redfall Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC. It can also be found in game pass.

Via: windows central

editor’s note: Poor Xbox, it is doing very badly at the moment. First we have the blockade by the CMA regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard, and now they blame it for games that it did not get its hands on.