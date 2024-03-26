Last Sunday, March 24, the Mexican team lost 2-0 against the United States in the final of the Concacaf Nations League; a result that raised doubts in the project Jaime Lozanobut which, above all, raised questions about the reasons for the debacle in Mexico.
To the surprise of some, one of those pointed out by fans and even some television characters were the UANL Tigerssince the repatriation of some important figures who were in Europe It is not a topic that people let go so easily.
The most notable cases are those of Diego Lainez and Marcelo Floreselements that were trying their luck in the Old continentbut after being tempted by the extraordinary working conditions of Tigersthey decided to return to Mexico.
Through social networks, different opinions began to circulate about the influence of Tigres in Mexico's failure, especially for cutting off processes in Europe. The one of Marcelo Flores is the most notable, since he looked to be one of the great figures as a youth player of the Arsenalbut preferred the seductive offer of Tigers.
In ForumTV, Stephen Arce exploded against the Tigres board for its policy of signing Mexican players with great projection, not only for repatriating Diego Lainez and Marcelo Floresbut also for having prevented Sebastian Cordova emigrated to European football.
“Teams that instead of exporting and leaving players abroad bring them here to add them to a base of players who are getting older. I am referring to Tigres in particular, Córdova should be in Europe, Lainez continue in Europe, Marcelo continue in Europe“said the commentator.
In this way he ranted against the felines, because together with Rayados de Monterreyare two of the clubs that have the most Mexican players returning from European soccer.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#blame #Tigres #failure #Mexican #National #Team
Leave a Reply