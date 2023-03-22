the star of Black Adam, dwayne johnsonreceives the blame for the failure of Shazam! Fury of the Gods after vetoing two ideas that would have connected the two DC franchises. Shazam and Black Adam they were originally going to share the screen in their first live-action movies, but the plan changed in 2017 when The Rock received a solo film from Black Adam and Shazam! it was reworked with a new main villain.

Years later, Black Adam was a box office and critical disappointment, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods it failed to recapture the excitement generated by the first film. As a result, both franchises will likely not move forward.

The specialized media blame dwayne johnson for the failure of Shazam 2since the actor would have vetoed ideas that would have seen Shazam of Zachary Levi to make a cameo in the post-credits scene of Black Adam or what characters from Justice Society appeared in the post-credits scene of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Reportedly, The Rock he wanted the DC Extended Universe to revolve around him since Superman by Henry Cavill, and Shazam it was not part of his plan. The producer of Shazam 2Peter Safran, attempted to reuse the discarded idea of Black Adambut Johnson intervened and prevented characters from appearing Justice Societyresulting in the use of characters from peacemaker instead.

The repeated actions of dwayne johnson to keep separate on-screen futures from Black Adam and Shazam they hurt any chance of them crossing paths in the immediate future. The DC Universe is heading towards a reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran that will see several characters recast or sidelined entirely. It has already been confirmed that Black Adam of dwayne johnson it doesn’t fit into the immediate plans of the DC Universe. The box office flop Shazam! Fury of the Gods It doesn’t help make the case for these characters being kept as part of the franchise reboot.

With Black Adam left out of the DC Universe’s plans, there’s no clear path for the DC Universe crossover to happen. Black Adam and Shazam. It’s a disappointing ending for both characters considering they were originally meant to meet in the original movie. Shazam! It was then that the ideas of The Rock to separate the two DC characters were made clear, and their reported pattern of behavior has only reinforced that desire. The action of dwayne johnson to prevent Shazam appeared in Black Adam or that the characters of the Justice Society appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues his momentum for a solo film of Black Adam and turning down a cameo from Shazam 2 for the same.

Yeah Black Adam and Shazam eventually find themselves in James Gunn’s DC Universe, they most likely won’t be dwayne johnson and Zachary Levi who do it. Levi makes a strong case for keeping the role, as DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran produced both of the movies. Shazam. Taking into account how constant the action of The Rock to keep Shazam and Black Adam separated, maybe only after Shazam! Fury of the Gods and that the actor of dwayne johnson the conditions are met for the two characters to meet.

Via: screen rant