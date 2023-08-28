













They blame the mangaka for using AI and he responds with proof of using his original art









Comiket is one of the biggest manga fairs in Tokyo. It is held twice a year and it provides space to mobilize the world’s dōjinshi (self-published and created by fans).

At Comiket 102, Rui Araizumi sold his latest work: a special art book that focuses on the characters of slayers. In addition to original works, it also includes fan art. However, shortly after the work was in the hands of the fans, the accusations against the illustrator began.

In different ways and some aggressive at different levels, the followers of slayers They accused the mangaka of using AI for his recent creation. Because the criticism was so intense, Rui Araizumi forced himself to publish various stages of his creative process, in order to clarify and demonstrate his original work.

In addition, his tweet is accompanied by the following comment:

“[Aquí está] the cover of my new doujin magazine. I’m drawing things correctly! Here it is separated layer by layer from the sketch. I have put this video to make it easy to understand. Everyone can see my layer composition! I’m so embarrassed”.

The mangaka showed that he did not use the tool and exposed his creative process, not only for that work but also for other projects, in the same Twitter thread. Nevertheless, Araizumi reported that it has a record of particularly aggressive accounts, in case legal action should be taken.

The technological tool in the artistic world has different uses, however, his employment is more controversial every timeparticularly in works of art. The problem is not the criticism but the violent and incendiary approach.

AI controversies in art: Who is Rui Araizumi?

He is the illustrator behind slayers, whose first anime was released in 1995 and consisted of 26 chapters. Currently, his manual work was questioned and fiercely criticized and invalidated. The illustrator was forced to expose his intimate drawing model.

