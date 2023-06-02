













That happened in a broadcast in which Baby Etchecopar, a radio and television host, participated. In the past it has caused one or the other controversy but on this occasion it generated loud laughter.

The so-called ‘experts’ — yes, in quotes — from Argentina commented nonsense after nonsense about anime. One of them commented that those ‘drawings’ they were not human beings and they were strange things.

Of course, they are not fantasy for nothing. Then she mentioned that she saw one next to his grandson and that it was ‘[…] all blood, kill people…’. We have no idea what he watched but that’s what the program ratings are for. But the worst was yet to come.

This is how the comment appeared ‘[…]Note that Chinese culture has this thing about samurai cutting off heads, blood dripping’.

So here we have another case of confusing China with Japan; in the first of these countries it never had samurai.

Subsequently, the mention came that Naruto is a character from dragonball and it’s hard not to put your hand to your face. It is evident that these experts from Argentina do not know anything about manga or anime.

Another mentions that his son gave him a dog that Itachi adopted, and made him see that this is a brand of television. Yeah, that’s HITACHI, and the guy named his mascot Itachi after Sasuke Uchiha’s brother from Naruto.

The mention of a ‘subliminal’ message from Hitachi, which is supposedly a Chinese brand, could not be missing. But no, it has been Japanese since January 3, 1910, when it opened its doors in Chiyoda, Tokyo. But they did get something right.

That was when they mentioned that Kawasaki not only makes motorcycles but also boats. The bad thing was when the comment appeared ‘the Chinese have huge corporations’where they implied that they again thought it was a Chinese company.

Obviously, all this string of comments with inaccurate information has provoked ridicule on social networks not only from anime fans in Argentina but from all of Latin America.

