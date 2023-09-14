The harsh comment from Kata’s parents, after the Prosecutor’s Office decided to register 5 people under investigation

All searches for the little girl’s disappearance are still underway Kata, since last June 10th, when all traces of her were lost. In these last hours, the Prosecutor’s Office has decided to register as many as 5 people on the register of suspects.

Among them, as previously mentioned, there are two uncles, one maternal and paternal and two women. This is because the investigators saw something important from some video surveillance footage.

From what emerged they saw a person coming out of the same former Astor hotel June 10thwith one backpack and a trolley. According to the police, both of these bags could have contained the little girl.

Furthermore, after a check in the rooms of that structure, they found some blood traces in a sink. For this reason the investigators decided to issue these warnings against them people.

They hope that by checking the hotel again, they can find some answers concrete, about what happened to little Kata. The parents, however, decided to comment hard this decision. In front of the former hotel, they made some statements to the press.

The statements of Kata’s parents

At the prosecutor’s office they don’t tell me anything, we are the parents, we want to know. Doing this thing of investigating my brother and brother-in-law makes me think that they can’t find anything and want to get us into trouble, and that’s not good. I trust my brother and my brother-in-law, I know them well, I’m sure they know nothing and they told the whole truth. Blaming them offends me.

With these harsh words, little Kata’s father wanted to make a statement comment about this news. Even the mother Katherine he wanted to express his opinion. The woman told journalists: