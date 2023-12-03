













At least that’s what the author of an article published on the Chinese portal Sina. According to the person in charge, this production does not respect women because it makes fun of their breasts.

The article points out that but does not say exactly in which episode or sequence of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End that happens. Likewise, it stands out that 90% of manga and anime have such scenes, so it is almost a tradition.

In view of that, many fans began to respond to this text. One of them said that a female character used her clairvoyance ability to mock another male character by saying that she has a small sexual organ.

This is why he says there is a double standard in criticism; Women can make fun of men’s bodies but not the other way around.

This same person says that there are bored viewers who criticize the most trivial things and create any controversy, even if it does not exist, to attract attention.

Another fan of animation in general, and not just Frieren: Beyond Journey’s Endpointed out that the ‘sensitive people’ I shouldn’t read manga or watch anime.

The Sina article also says that Frieren, who almost always dresses modestly and reservedly, wears a skirt and stockings. ‘to satisfy male fans’.

This also received strong criticism, since women have the freedom to wear whatever they want.

Given the comments from the author of the article, there was no shortage of those who recommended that he better watch children’s programs like Peppa Pig either Paw Patrolso that you do not feel any type of offense.

