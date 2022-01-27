They came to power with the pretense of an imaginary moral superiority that, in an incredible way, deceived millions. “We are not the same…!” they said. But halfway through and when they have barely crossed 37 months of management, the disenchantment of many is enormous. Why?

Because indeed, it was confirmed that they are not the same; They are worse. Yes, in the government of López Obrador, starting with the president himself, they are worse than all previous governments, in all areas.

Worst of corrupt.

Worst of liars.

Worst of cynics.

Worst of thieves.

Worst of charlatans.

Worst of crooks.

Worst of mobsters.

Worse than abusive.

Worse than unpunished.

Worst of trans.

Worse than vindictive.

Worse than unworthy.

Worse than ignorant.

Worst of satraps.

Worst of populists.

Worst of censors.

Worst of tricksters.

And, without a doubt, because of all this, they will end up as the worst government in history, as the worst president and as those responsible for the greatest global shame: the most ruined society in the shortest possible time. But it also confirmed what we said for years here and that many refused to see: “they came to power believing they were gods but ended up exhibiting what they have always been: poor devils.”

And it is that, in fact, for decades – from the end of the last century and the beginning of the current one -, we Mexicans saw the birth and growth of a formidable opposition leader capable of questioning everything and having a solution to everything.

A leader who “hacked” governments as well as politicians and institutions; to the media and businessmen for being part of the undesirable mafia of power –real or imaginary–, while he seemed to have the magic solution to the great national ills.

Friendly and good-natured leader who, more than realistic solutions, offered acts of magic; More than a leader, he was a magician of deceit and lies, since nothing he proposed was possible in reality.

For this reason, the greatest achievement of the “magician López” was to deceive or cajole millions of unsuspecting Mexicans who, tired of the usual politicians, the usual politics and the usual parties, gave in to the magician, rather than vote.

Indeed, because in July 2018, more than votes, we saw the surrender of 30 million Mexicans; surrender in favor of a “magician”, over a politician or a technician.

And as incredible as it may seem, the “magician López” deceived intellectuals as well as men of science, politicians, businessmen, journalists and experts in political science. All or almost all believed him, whether due to unhealthy interest, intellectual laziness or patronage conviction.

But after 37 months of administration, reality left many naked in their ignorance, their opportunism and their stupidity.

And it is that the size of the failure of the López government is the same size as Obrador’s deception.

“Now what?!” Many of the deceived or self-deceived asked themselves.

The damage is already done and the repentant can say mass and justify what they like or send. The truth is that the “magician López” continues to deceive the masses because the formidable opposition leader named AMLO “copied the best” of tyrants like Mussolini, Stalin and Hitler; the lying propaganda that is served daily at breakfast, lunch and dinner for unsuspecting Mexicans.

How long will millions of unsuspecting Mexicans understand that “those who came to power believing they were gods are nothing more than poor devils”?

Time has the word.

At the time