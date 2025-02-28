They believethe Dean Festival of Culture created by women organized by the Women’s Institute, celebrates its Twenty -first edition from March 1 to 29 And this time not only in Madrid, as usual, but … It will extend its radius of action to Segovia, Vigo, A Coruña, Pontevedra and Orense.

As for the festival headquarters in the capital, the Neomudéjar, Cinema Academia, Centrocentro, Eduardo Urtulculo and Pradillo Theater, thus expanding the radius of action of an appointment in which consolidated artists share a poster with young promises: Carmen Linares, María PagésMuriel Romero as director of the National Dance Company (INAEM), Tarta Renena, Trinidad Jiménez, Sara Torres or Marina Vargas are just some of the creators that we can see in this edition.

They believe will again offer a panoramic view of the news of the creation of women in various disciplines, and with the motto ‘Memory and Contemporaneity’ and its more than fifty activities, this multidisciplinary festival unfolds one more year its program of music, dance, cinema, literature, visual arts and meetings.

The dance will be one more year among the great attractions, with moments as prominent as the presence of the National Dance Company (Ministry of Culture, INAEM) in the National Museum of the Prado (March 8) with a creation of designed for museum spaces that is entitled ‘We say truths that look like lies’, which will be the premiere of the company’s first assembly under the direction of Muriel Romero.

The program ‘Dance in museums’ It will fill the rooms of these culture temples with brief pieces of contemporary choreographers. And in the musical section, jazz, flamenco, folk and contemporary composers will present their musical proposals, some in scoop at this festival, with names such as Renena Tarta, Ana Crismán, Trinidad Jiménez or Arcadia duo, among many others. In addition, singer Carmen Linares and Dance María Pagés will present her documentary in person ‘Carmen and María. Two paths and a look ‘.

The memory, always present in them, will claim, will claim the figures of composers of the Renaissance, of writers such as Teresa de Jesús or Juana Inés de la Cruz, who developed their work between the divine and the profane, or of avant -garde painters such as Leonor Carrington or Remedios Varo, who took as inspiration themes outside the norm.

The writer Sara Torres and the director Irati Gorostidi in the National Library of Spain (March 5); the Exhibition ‘Revelations’ Marina Vargas in the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum (from February 10 to May 4) and the special program of the Polish Institute of Culture on the occasion of its European Presidency, are some other outstanding appointments of the edition.

The poetry He will have his space with ‘Everything is in everything: Interdependence and Poetry’, a recital by María G. Zambrano and Nuria Ruiz de Viñaspre along with the violin of Susana Motos (ad hoc caffeiring, March 24); And there will be two appointments with the theater: ‘We’, creation and interpretation of Inés Narváez and Mónica Rande, on March 9 at theater Pradillo, and ‘Teresa and Juana’ (CC Eduardo Urtulo, March 21), a dramatized reading of the company Las Daughters of Eva.

As for the programming in the new headquarters that are added to the festival this year, the La Neomudéjar museum has programmed the shocking and moving installation ‘Plans of Memory’, by Paula Vidal and the exhibitions ‘There is no more blind than the one who does not want to see’, by Marisa Caichiolo; and ‘Echoes of Vacuum’, by Verónica Riedel. Centrocentro also joins as the headquarters for visual arts at the festival, with the exhibition ‘Passengers. Portraits of women in the visual arts’ of María Antonia García de la Vega (from February 13 to September 28).