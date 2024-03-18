They behead the regional commissioner in Pátzcuaro, Cristal García Hurtado, and her two bodyguards-also police- between the Santa Ana Chapitiro and San Juan Tumbio communities, on the night of Sunday, March 17.

The three officers were traveling in a patrol on a routine mission, when they were intercepted by the criminals, who They forced them to get out of the vehicle and decapitated them. .

Agents from the Attorney General's Office of the State of Michoacán moved to the site to begin the investigations, on behalf of the Expert Services and Crime Scene Unit (USPEC), as documented by Infobae.

The patrol in which the uniformed officers were traveling was set on fire at kilometer 7 of the Pátzcuaro – Uruapan highway, in Pátzcuaro.

For its part, the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP) condemned the murder of the commissioner and the two Civil Guard agents.

“From the SSP, we are collaborating in everything necessary so that the Attorney General's Office of the State of Michoacán carries out the necessary actions to find those responsible promptly. We will not allow this fact to go unpunished. Meanwhile, operations in the region are being reinforced,” the Secretariat said in a statement.

The commissioner took office just a year ago. was appointed by the Secretary of Public Security of Michoacán, General José Alfredo Ortega Reyes, their working relationship was close.

The secretary personally recommended the officer to the governor, who accepted the suggestion.

The Pátzcuaro Police Station was one of the three that was created along with those of Zacapu and Maravatío, for the Civil Guard project in the region.