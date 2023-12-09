Saturday, December 9, 2023, 7:41 p.m.



Hurries often come with sudden changes in plans. While the lights are already on their way – the contract was awarded for the horn last Thursday – the Orisur Electrification operators are working at full speed to have the municipal nativity set up, only in a location that was not the one initially planned. In Plaza Teniente Linares, the old Tourist Office, also known as the fish tank, has woken up with papers opaque every last corner of its glass walls. As LA VERDAD has been able to verify ‘in situ’, inside they are already in the midst of setting up the traditional nativity scene.

The City Council, it seems, has decided to dispense with the place that was first planned: La Lonja. And the venue is already especially loaded with events this Christmas. Hence, the fish tank, abandoned to its fate at least since Holy Week, has ultimately offered the ideal place to install the nativity scene, very close in addition to the one that is already open a few meters away in the Episcopal Palace and forming a unique – and improvised- nativity scene route through the heart of the historic center of Oriola.

Orisur Electrifications, in addition, had to hurry especially. The deadline is just 72 hours and, it is assumed, yesterday, Friday, they began to get to work. It should be remembered that exceeding the deadline also entails a penalty of 300 euros per day of delay.

Orisur was the winner after submitting a bid with a total amount of 16,912.59 euros (VAT included), just 23 euros below the base bidding budget without taxes. Likewise, it did not present any improvements in the form of additional parts. Those that are available are already property of the City Council and must represent at least 10 biblical scenes.

The future of the fish tank, meanwhile, still awaits a definitive solution. The original plan of the previous PSOE-Cs government team was to demolish it to leave a more open square and eliminate this building, built during the Light of Images, after the controversial demolition by a builder of the Ruiz de Villafranca Palace, of which only His shield remains standing, located right there.

The PSOE-Cs government even stated through the then vice mayor, José Aix, that last Easter the building would be completely demolished. Not only did that not happen but, on the contrary, it was handed over to Los Armaos to serve as a helpful base after work began on its usual headquarters in the old Monserrate Savings Bank.

After the change of government and the arrival of the new PP-Vox executive, they assured that there was still not even a project in Urban Planning to demolish this building, which clearly clashes with its surroundings, as well as the redevelopment of its surroundings. Everything indicates that, as long as the works on the Rubalcava Palace, the Caja de Monserrate and the old courts are not completed and the Town Hall begins to have plenty of space, the fish tank will continue to function as a space ready for any emergency.

La Lonja, for its part, already supports abundant programming. Their agenda already includes the video game room and a children’s play on the 16th, the Christmas festival of the Mariano Rogel Music School on the 17th, a lettering workshop on the 19th, 21st and 27th, a film forum on day 21, Piccolo Violin concert also on the 21st, Cross Nocturno bib distribution on the 22nd and 23rd, autism days on the 26th and 27th, and the Oleza school anniversary event on the 28th.

Likewise, a late Christmas Eve party organized by the two troupes that hold the Moorish and Christian embassies in the upcoming Reconquista festivities is being advertised: Followers of Arum and Ruidoms and Negros Egipcios.

Furthermore, festive activity is not uncommon in La Lonja. The last one that was organized was on the occasion of the election of the new Christian ambassador. This party, which will serve as a Christmas kabila, will replace the canceled Bling Night, the party with a DJ that since 2018 had been held in solidarity to benefit Asoka and against pancreatic cancer.