“We have placed the modules of the booths, but we have eight or ten days of hard work left, to be able to open between next weekend and the next one,” José Carlos Cano Muñoz explained yesterday, in full swing at Playa del Vivero . Its chiringuito, el Tritón, is one of the 13 that has received provisional authorization to settle in and face the summer season. The City Council will confirm the final award of these on Monday and has another five pending in which there was only one offer. They are almost half of a total of 38. These permits arrive two months late, but employers accept the wait if they can extend their operation for much of the fall.

“After a process that is not without difficulties, the entrepreneurs who carry out their activity on the coast every year will be able to reactivate a quality service. Thus, we take another step towards normality after a pandemic that has been especially hard for hoteliers and the entire tourism sector. They have made great sacrifices to stop the contagion curve and they have been the great victims of this health crisis, “said the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo.

The coastal towns and beaches that are already guaranteed to have a beach bar by the middle of the month are Punta Brava (Los Urrutias), with 2; Islas Menores, with another 2; Los Nietos, Puerto Bello (La Manga), Cavanna, Isla Plana, La Azohía, Galúa and Cala del Turco (La Manga), according to municipal sources.

Extending the season during the fall, if the weather is good, is one of the assets so that this year is good



In the last two beaches will be La Cangreja, which accumulates seven years of experience in the bathing area attached to the Galúa hotel, and La Mestiza, a new establishment on the shores of the Mar Menor. “We will wait until next week to ride, especially since it is not possible to do so with the rain that is expected for the whole weekend. But we have advanced work, by putting together part of the restaurant’s structure in a warehouse, ”said Almudena Sánchez, who is one of the promoters of these two beach bars. She also expects to open both in the middle of the month and to extend the season as long as possible. “Other years, before the pandemic, we had a lot of activity in October and November, thanks to the good weather. This time we want to stay open until the last moment they allow us, “he explained.

In the time that has elapsed without activity, the managers of La Cangreja have taken the opportunity to make some improvements to the facilities. “There will be an interior area for employees to change more comfortably and also some adapted bathrooms,” explained Sánchez. She and her partners have prepared everything to comply with the obligations imposed by the Covid protocols. So has José Carlos Cano.

Optimism and vaccinations



This businessman was “optimistic” about the season that begins. “I think it can go well, because many citizens have already become aware of how to behave, lead a normal life and enjoy leisure in a pandemic in a responsible way,” he said. In addition, in his opinion, progress with the vaccine will also help. His question is about the younger sector, in which he seeks to attract customers. “I hope that people between 18 and 25 will put it on as soon as possible,” stressed the businessman.

El Tritón is a new beach bar. It occupies the place of the old Flamenca. «I have La Abacería, on Parque Street, and the Tennis Club restaurant, on PIntor Balaca. I am opening in a beach venue and I hope that my offer of cuisine from the sea, along with a lot of sports and environmental activities, will be successful “, said Cano.

Entrepreneurs trust that the pandemic will remain at levels that allow them to function



In the case of La Cangreja, which also has a homonymous establishment on Carrer del Carmen, the offer is based on fusion cuisine and ‘tex-mex’. For Almudena Sánchez, it is a consolidated formula, which she hopes will continue with the new establishment in Cala del Turco.

A week and a half of hard work awaits these three beach bars and another ten to make the connections with water and electricity, place the platform of the huts, set up them, put up pergolas and place the kitchen and refrigeration equipment, as well as the air conditioning, among others. “In addition, we have to make a final query to the Coastal Demarcation technicians about the exact coordinates where the beach bar should be, so that we are not forced to move it once it is in place,” added José Carlos Cano.

Another 17 sites are waiting for the City Council to resolve the existing ties between bids based on responsible statements next week. The Hiring Table has pending to analyze the documentation presented by the candidates.

Negotiated hiring



Likewise, this municipal department will have to subsequently take out the eight sites authorized by Costas, whose tender was void, for negotiated contracting. Among them are two in Islas Menores, one in Levante and one in Poniente. Also one in Los Urrutias, another in Playa del Cuartel (La Azohía) and another in Punta Brava. The same as in Puerto Bello (La Manga). No one bid for the Arenal lot (Los Nietos). The last one without valid offers is one of the locations on the Cavanna beach.