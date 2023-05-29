With a lot of faith and hope, some producers from Mocorito have already started preparing the rainfed lands so that they are ready before the first rain falls, said the president of the Peasant Committee Number 13Alfonso Acedo Sanchez.

He affirmed that despite the current agricultural panorama, this cycle expects a good season.

Previous jobs

Mocorito’s temporary day laborers remain waiting for the first rainfall, as some are already preparing the lands of their ejidos in advance.

It is in the area of ​​El Progreso, little boywhere they are already carrying out the movements in the ejidos in order to advance with these previous works.

“Some lands are already plowed, waiting for it to rain,” said Acedo Sánchez.

As usual, this year they will sow sorghum, sesame and peanut crops mainly, that they could start within a month.

The peasant leader highlighted that according to tradition, rains are estimated for June 24, the day of San Juanso that after that date the first sowings of the spring-summer cycle could begin.

Expectation

For two years, thousands of temporary laborers They have gone through a critical season due to the moderate drought that occurred in the Mocorito region, which left huge losses in their profits.

However, this time they maintain the expectation that the rains will be favorable for the rainfed regions.

Alfonso Acedo mentioned that if so, they could be harvesting the standard production of the cropswhich in the case of sesame is variable, since it ranges from 400 to 600 kilograms per hectare, depending on the yield.

Sorghum production depends on its purpose, although one ton per hectare is estimated.

“Whenever we sow, we sow hoping that it goes well. Hopefully this year will be good and there will be good weather,” said the leader of the seasonal workers in little boy.