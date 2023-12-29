The story behind the participation of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, in the movie 'Home Alone 2' has given rise to a variety of stories and myths. According to the director of the famous Christmas movie, Chris Columbus ('The Goonies', 'Gremlins' and 'Harry Potter' and 'The Fantastic Four'), ​​Trump demanded that he make an appearance in the feature film in exchange for being able to film at the reception. from your hotel.

The filmmaker made these statements in 2020, but they recently went viral and reached the ears of the politician, who decided to respond and affirm that, in truth, it was Chris Columbus who begged him to appear in his film, which featured a young man. Macaulay Culkin playing Kevin McCallister.

What did director Chris Columbus say about Donald Trump's appearance in 'Home Alone 2'?

A week ago statements from Chris Columbus to Business Insider in 2020, where he revealed the events that occurred during the filming of the classic Christmas movie 'Home Alone 2' or 'Home Alone 2', as it is known in Spain.

The director wanted to film the stay of Kevin McCallister in a luxurious hotel and decided that it would be perfect to do it in one of the hotels in donald trump, specifically in the Plaza. However, to achieve this, they needed the owner's approval. When the filmmaker and the businessman met, Trump set one condition: he wanted to make a cameo, a brief appearance in a scene of the film.

“Trump said he was fine with it. We paid the fee, but he also said: 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.' So we agreed to put it in the movie And when we screened it for the first time, something strange happened: people applauded when Trump appeared on the screen. So I told my editor, 'Leave it in the movie. It's a moment for the public.' However, he forced his way into my film,” said Columbus, who criticized him after ensuring that he was only seeking to intimidate everyone present.

What did Donald Trump respond to the statements made by Chris Columbus?

Donald Trump used his platform on Truth (the social network that he created) to flatly contradict Chris Columbus' version. According to the businessman, it was the 'Home Alone 2' filmmaker himself who ended up begging him to make an appearance in the film.

“Thirty years ago (how time flies!), director Chris Columbus and others were begging me to make an appearance in 'Home Alone 2.' They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy and didn't want to do it. They were very kind, but, above all, persistent. I accepted, and the rest is history! That little appearance took off like a rocket, the film was a great success and still is, especially at Christmas,” the billionaire initially defended himself.

“People call me every time it airs. However, now, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) made a statement that I forced my way into the movie. Nothing could be further from Honestly, that appearance helped make the movie a success, but if they were intimidated or didn't want me, why did they put me in and keep me there for over 30 years?Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why! “Just another throwback Hollywood guy looking for a quick dose of Trump publicity for himself!” the former US president posted on Thuth.

What is 'Home Alone 2' about?

The sequel introduces us to Kevin McCallister, who is left home alone after his family forgets him while rushing out to avoid missing their flight. Determined to join them, Kevin takes a plane, but makes a mistake and ends up in New York instead of Miami, where the McCallisters are on vacation. In the Big Apple, he embarks on a solo adventure, staying at the luxurious Plaza Hotel located on Fifth Avenue.

