Ten days after the return to classes in the City of Buenos Aires, since Monday the authorities enabled three centers to test teachers and not teachers who work in Buenos Aires educational institutions.

From the City they reported that the tests will be carried out every 15 days voluntarily and they are “intended for teaching and non-teaching staff at the initial, primary or secondary level who work in both public and private institutions of the City.”

“There are no reasons that justify not opening the schools again”, said the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, from the La Rural property. The other two centers are the Usina del Arte de La Boca and the communal headquarters 7 (Flores).

“All teachers and non-teachers who register on the City page will get a turn to do a test. It is very fast, the process does not take more than 15 minutes and they can come by car or do it walking,” added the officer in dialogue with All News.

Regarding the conversations with the unions, the minister clarified: “One of the points that we have worked with the union was to adjust the schedules for the next weeks based on the work of the teachers. Everything is given so that the boys return to the schools on 17 “.

Where to go

The Rural (Commune 14), Palermo, which will run from 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Sunday. The test can be done both in a pedestrian way with entrance from Av. Santa Fe 4201, and vehicular, with access from Av. Sarmiento 2704.

Usina del Arte (Commune 4), Agustín Caffarena 1, La Boca. Pedestrian testing, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Headquarters 7 (Av. Rivadavia 7202), Flores, which will do pedestrian testing from 9 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday.

How to make an appointment

To reserve an appointment, you must enter the website of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education. There they will have to choose the day, time and place after completing personal information and the name of the school where they work.

The results of the test will be reported between 12 and 24 hours by mail or telephone communication or through the Boti chat (11 50500147). If it is positive, it will be informed by Health personnel through a telephone call to be able to transmit the sanitary procedure to follow.

