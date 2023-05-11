Gareth Bale, 33, could return to football. Or at least that was heard a few days ago.

The rumor started for Wrexham’s promotion to League Two, a Welsh club that is owned by two stars from Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

(Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, together on board a yacht in Miami)

(He is David Alonso, the first Colombian to make history in a Motorcycle World Championship)

And it was noted that both were interested in having Bale return so that he was fully involved in the project.

emphatic ‘no’

His representativeJonathan Barnett, He spoke about the subject and he does not see it possible for the gal’s to return to activity.

“He’s flattered by the offers, but they’ve all been ironic. He’s living a great life at the moment and he’s earned it. He’s been the best British footballer ever,” the manager said.

Gareth Bale (centre) celebrates the goal that brought the MLS final to the tiebreaker from the penalty spot. See also Why will this Wednesday be a key day for the future of pensions in France?

And he added: “They haven’t talked to me, maybe with Gareth. But Gareth doesn’t want to play football anymore. He’s had a great career, but now he lives a great life. He’s with his family, which is what he loves the most.”

On January 9, Bale said goodbye to active football. “I thank all those with whom I have had the opportunity to play and without whom I could not have achieved anything that I have,” he wrote at the time.

The former player dedicated himself to golf, to his family, to spending time in his businesses, of course, sometimes he is aware of soccer.

“Also to all my clubs Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles and to all my managers and trainers, companions and people of the technical staff whose contribution to my career is impossible to measure”, wrote among other things”, said in that occasion. (‘Tino’ Asprilla: strong criticism of the punishment for the scandal of Junior soccer players)