Judge Rosario Livatino He was 38 when he was killed by the mafia in sicily on September 21, 1990. This Sunday he was beatified at a mass, in homage to a “martyr“of justice.

The Italian magistrate, who refused to use armed escort, was assassinated a few kilometers from his home, near Agrigento, when he was preparing to take house arrest measures against members of the great families of the Sicilian mafia, known Cosa Nostra.

According to the police report, the judge was found with his head shattered and his agenda was found with the acronym “STD” inscribed on the first page, as in all his files. This is the ancient invocation “Sub tutela Dei” (Under God’s protection) used by magistrates in the Middle Ages before making official decisions.

Rosario Livatino went to church every morning, before going to court. His notes revealed the strength of his professional commitment inspired by his religious convictions: he asked God for forgiveness for the risks to which he exposed his family members.

“Doing justice, he wrote, is like praying and consecrating your life to God,” the magistrate used to say.

In September 1990, Judge Rosario Livatino was assassinated. AFP photo

Rosario Livatino had left his girlfriend two years earlier, with her agreement. A missionary of justice, he told his dismayed parents, cannot involve a wife and family in his adventure.

On a visit to his parents in 1993, John Paul II described Rosario Livatino as a “martyr for justice and improperly for the faith.”

“What did I do to you, little ones?”, Were his last words looking at his two young murderers, revealed a repentant. Then Rosario Livatino received bullets in the mouth to symbolically reduce him to silence.

Pope Francis described as “an unjust death” the one suffered by the magistrate.

“Livatino is an example not only for magistrates, but for all those who work in the field of law,” remarked the Supreme Pontiff, who added that it is “a point of reference” for “young people who are still attracted to mermaids. of the mafia in a life of violence, corruption, oppression and death “.

Luigi Ciotti, a priest famous for his fight against the mafias, considers that the Sicilian judge died “for his loyalty to a profession lived as a true vocation, a service rendered and never an exercise of power.”

“He was one of the first magistrates in Italy who applied measures of confiscation and seizure of gangster assets. He understood that this would lead to the weakening of the clans, to their loss of control and social prestige,” he says in the preface of a biography published on the Sunday.

Today a youth cooperative still bears his name and cultivates land confiscated from the Sicilian mafia.

Judge Rosario Livatino. AFP photo

Since his election, Francisco has faced gangsters head-on, who sometimes support parishes.

In 2018, he went to Palermo to pay tribute to the priest Giuseppe Puglisi murdered 25 years earlier (and beatified in 2013) for having tried to extricate young people from a disadvantaged neighborhood from the tentacles of Cosa Nostra. “You can’t believe in God and be a mobster,” the pope said.

His murder occurred in a country still traumatized by the attacks that had just killed the anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

In Naples, the stronghold of the Camorra, Francisco also condemned in 2015 organizations that “exploited and corrupted the young, the poor and the underprivileged,” adding that “corruption sucks.”

“Those who in their life chose this path of evil, like gangsters, are not in communion with God, they are excommunicated,” he declared.

With information from AFP

GRB