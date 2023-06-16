Criminal gangs kidnap and torture Afghan citizens as they try to cross the Iran-Turkey border en route to Europe as they fled the Taliban, according to a BBC investigation.

Once they are kidnapped, they send videos of the ill-treatment to the families of the migrants and demand a ransom for their release.

Warning: This article contains descriptions of violence and sexual assault that some readers may find disturbing.

Tied to the top of a mountain with chains around their necks and padlocks, a group of Afghan migrants plead for their release.

“Whoever sees this video, they kidnapped me yesterday, they are demanding US$4,000 for each of us. They beat us day and night non-stop,” says a man with a bloody lip and a dusty face.

Another video shows a group of completely naked men, dragging themselves in the snow while someone whips them from behind.

“I have family, don’t do this to me, I have a wife and children, please have mercy,” a man shouts in another video shortly before being filmed being sexually abused at knifepoint by one of the gangs.

These disturbing videos are evidence of increasing crime, in which Gangs in Iran mainly kidnap Afghan migrants trying to reach Europe.

The migration route from Afghanistan to Iran, and then across the border to Turkey and the rest of Europe, has been used for decades. In fact, I myself was part of the same journey 12 years ago when I was fleeing Iran for the UK, where I was granted asylum.

But the route is now more dangerous than ever.

An opportunity for criminal groups

Those trying to cross from Iran to Turkey walk for hours through dry, mountainous terrain with no trees to provide shade, making it difficult to avoid security forces patrolling the area.

As hundreds of thousands have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August 2021, criminal groups have seen an opportunity to profit from the huge increase in the number of people making the trip.

Often in collaboration with smugglers, these gangs kidnap people from the Iranian side of the border and extort money from them. Many times these vulnerable groups have already paid large sums of money to ensure safe passage.

The BBC team heard stories of torture in at least 10 locations along the border. An activist who has been documenting these abuses for the past three years said that at the worst of times he received up to two or three torture videos a day.

Returned by the Turkish authorities

In an apartment in Istanbul, Turkey, we met Amina, who had a successful career as a police officer in Afghanistan but fled the country when she realized the Taliban was about to retake power, having previously received threats from the group. .

Soft-spoken and wearing a purple headscarf, she told me about her experience at the border when she and her family were returned by Turkish authorities to Iranian territory and taken hostage by a criminal group.

“I was very afraid, I was terrified, because I was pregnant and there was no doctor. We had heard many stories of boys being raped,” she recalled.

Her father, Haji, told us that the gang sent him a video showing the torture of an unknown Afghan man after he kidnapped Amina and other members of her family.

“This was the situation I was in. By sending these videos they were warning me. If I didn’t pay the ransom, they would kill my daughters and my son-in-law,” he said.

Haji sold his house in Afghanistan to pay off the gang and free his family. They then tried again to enter Turkey, this time successfully.

But the eight-day ordeal at the border was too much for Amina and she lost her baby.

walled border

Aside from the gangs, both Amina and the others face another major obstacle in their path: the wall.

Snaking more than half the length of the Turkish-Iranian border, this wall is three meters high and fortified with barbed wire, as well as electronic sensors and watchtowers funded by the European Union.

Turkey started building the wall in 2017 to prevent migrants from crossing into the country, but they keep coming through.

Amina and several others told us they fell into the hands of violent gangs on the Iranian side after Turkish authorities forced them to cross the border at night, claims that have also been documented by international human rights groups.

Mahmut Kagan, a Turkish human rights lawyer who represents asylum seekers, said the practice, which is illegal under international law, is helping gangs to exploit people.

“Those deportations are closely related to deportations because they create a fragile group open to all forms of abuse,” he said.

Turkish authorities did not reply to the BBC’s request for comment on these allegations. Faced with similar allegations from human rights groups, the government has denied that it is returning migrants to Iran and has said that any activity to prevent illegal entry into Turkey falls within the purview of border management.

Before the wall was built, many locals used to make a living by smuggling goods across the border. That trade has largely disappeared now, which means that some have moved to kidnap or smuggle migrants.

A repeating family story

In Van, the closest Turkish city to the border with Iran and a hub for migrant smuggling, we met a young Afghan man named Ahmed in a barn-turned-den as he negotiated the next leg of his journey with smugglers.

Ahmed’s brother was kidnapped on the Iranian side of the border with his family when they tried to flee the Taliban last year.

It was Ahmed, then still in Afghanistan, who received the calls from the gang demanding ransom.

“I said we had no money. The kidnapper was beating my brother. We could hear him,” she said.

Ahmed sold his family belongings to pay for his release. But the experience was not enough to prevent him from attempting the same trip himself six months later, desperate to make a living after the economic crisis that followed the Taliban takeover.

In the Afghan capital, Kabul, we met Said. It was there that his six failed attempts to escape from Afghanistan to Türkiye began.

They had promised him a false document that would allow him to cross into Türkiye. Instead, he says, he was betrayed by his contact and sold to a gang, who tortured him and demanded a $10,000 ransom.

“I was very afraid. They could do anything to me. Gouge out my eyes, sell my kidneys, gouge out my heart,” he said.

After hearing the gang discuss how they could rape him and send the video to his family home, his fear increased.

In the end, he escaped after paying US$500.

We asked the Iranian government what was being done to crack down on gang activities along the border, but received no response.

The BBC is prohibited from reporting inside Iran, so we were unable to cross the border to investigate further.

Weeks after our interview, Said contacted us to say that he was back on the move and had arrived in Tehran again. That was eight months ago and we haven’t heard from him since.

Others we met who came to Turkey, like Amina, are trying to see the future with optimism.

“I will not give up. I know that I will be a mother. I know that I will be strong,” she assured.

*The names of some interviewees have been changed in this article for their safety.

