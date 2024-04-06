The Dorados de Sinaloa had the task of winning their pending duel on matchday 8 against Tapatío. The initial circumstances of the game made Rafael García change his approach, so the Sinaloans would end up succumbing 1-3 and thus finalize their elimination from the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Mx Expansion League.

At minute 6, Jonathan Vaal went out without excessive control and hit Arturo Palma in the crescent and upon review of the play, the referee decided to give the Sinaloa goalkeeper the red card. This caused Rafael García to make adjustments at the dawn of the game and took out Jesús Arellano, to send Víctor Mendoza under the three posts.

At 14', Arturo Palma took a powerful shot inside the area that managed to deflect the defense and send a corner kick. Four minutes later Hugo Camberos tried for Tapatío, but Víctor Mendoza blocked the shot to protect his goal.

The Dorados surprised, as they could not string together a dangerous play, but ended up moving the nets at their first opportunity. It all happened in the 32nd minute, when Christian Castillo got the rebound, controlled the ball and with a low shot from outside the area, beat goalkeeper Eduardo García, to put the Sinaloans ahead. At 40' Alejandro Organista assisted Benjamín Sánchez, who crossed to beat the Gran Pez goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Sánchez moved the nets again, this time with a header, when he finished off Arturo Palma's excellent cross. Tapatío sentenced the game at 89' with a left foot shot inside the area. Los Dorados stagnated in thirteenth position with ten points added. On the last day, on Tuesday the 9th, they will visit Cancún FC.