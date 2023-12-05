Beating Scagni, the mother: “This is the condition my son is in now. A riot”

Alberto Scagni fight for life, attached to carsafter the terrible beating immediately in prison. This is the killer of his sister Alice, stabbed to death under her house Genoa. “Since he ended up in prison, Alberto has been massacred more than once: at Marassi, first, at Sanremo, a few days ago. He was beaten so badly that now he needs cars to survive“. Antonella Zarri, mother of Alberto and Alice Scagni, visited the Valle Armea prison in recent days, where on Wednesday 22 November Alberto, her son and man who killed his sister last year in Genoa Quinto ended in a coma due to the beating by two inmates. Scagni is still in serious condition at the Borea hospital in Sanremo and on the case an investigation has been opened for attempted murder.

Zarri, assisted by the lawyer Mirko Bettoli, was able to do so enter the cell where the beating took place, during an inspection. His account was published in a post published on Facebook and shared by Senator Ilaria Cucchi. “By now I understand that the agent is responsible for keeping an eye on me. But when he has a few moments of distraction, I keep peeking. The boys in the cells want to talk, but are quickly instructed not to expose themselves. At that time the eyes speak, they betray desperation, a sense of impotence, they are the eyes of the prison. The cell is a mess. In a corner, one of Alberto’s shoes remained. The bloodstains are everywhere. Tables and cots, overturned. It’s the scene of a riot, in 15 square metres”. “An elderly prisoner – says the woman – he’s in cell 7, he tells me again that he’s sorry”.

