Tlaquepaque, Jalisco.- With hits Y stab woundsa younger it was attacked when he was walking home in tlaquepaqueJalisco.

It was in the Los Puestos neighborhood of San Pedro Tlaquepaque when subjects intercepted him with knives and they started beating him.

The minor under 14 years of age was injured with at least four wounds in its thorax and upper extremities.

State security elements were requested after the events through emergency numbers.

State Police together with paramedics Green Cross of Tlaquepaque they attended to the minor and referred his regular condition to serious.

The paramedics reported that the wounds are three to four centimeters, in addition to explaining the version of the minor who was going home when he was assaulted.

The elements moved the young man to a nearby health center to attend to the injuries caused by the subjects.

There is no more information about the attackers, nor are there any detainees, however, the investigation of the attack will continue.