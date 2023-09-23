Sonora.- A CBTIS 40 student in Guaymas, Sonorabecame victim of one beating and stab wounds by of students from another institution.

Then The arrest of four alleged attackers was reported.

The case

This incident was recorded on video by passersby and has gone viral on social media. The young man, dressed in a white t-shirt, dark jeans and carrying a black backpack, He was harassed and surrounded by at least nine attackers.

In the video, you can see how the student tries to defend himself, but is overwhelmed by numerical superiority of their attackers.

The attackers punched and kicked him. while the young man desperately tries to protect himself.

The journalist Águeda Barojas shared two photographs on the social network student attacked at the CBTIS 40 facilities.

The images show that the young man is lying on the groundhis shirt is stained with blood and is surrounded by several people.

There are 4 detainees

The Secretary of Public Security of Sonora reported that after receiving the report of the attack on the young man and confirming the fact, his staff deployed an operation with which managed to capture four alleged attackers. See also National Guard secures war material and two vans stolen in Sonora

The four detainees were transferred to be presented before a judge and define their legal situation.

SEC intervenes

The Secretary of Education and Culture (SEC) of the Government of Sonora reported through a statement that They will offer legal support to the parents or guardians of the attacked young personreports the news outlet Quinto Poder.