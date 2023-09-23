Sonora.- A CBTIS 40 student in Guaymas, Sonorabecame victim of one beating and stab wounds by of students from another institution.
Then The arrest of four alleged attackers was reported.
The case
This incident was recorded on video by passersby and has gone viral on social media. The young man, dressed in a white t-shirt, dark jeans and carrying a black backpack, He was harassed and surrounded by at least nine attackers.
In the video, you can see how the student tries to defend himself, but is overwhelmed by numerical superiority of their attackers.
The attackers punched and kicked him. while the young man desperately tries to protect himself.
The journalist Águeda Barojas shared two photographs on the social network student attacked at the CBTIS 40 facilities.
The images show that the young man is lying on the groundhis shirt is stained with blood and is surrounded by several people.
There are 4 detainees
The Secretary of Public Security of Sonora reported that after receiving the report of the attack on the young man and confirming the fact, his staff deployed an operation with which managed to capture four alleged attackers.
The four detainees were transferred to be presented before a judge and define their legal situation.
SEC intervenes
The Secretary of Education and Culture (SEC) of the Government of Sonora reported through a statement that They will offer legal support to the parents or guardians of the attacked young personreports the news outlet Quinto Poder.
The SEC added that contact is maintained with the State Coordination of the General Directorate of Industrial Technological Education (Dgeti), for the timely follow-up of this case, which has shocked society in Sonora.
