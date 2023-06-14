A man was beaten to death by residents of the Historic Center of Mexico City; witnesses point out that he had allegedly sexually abused a woman

According to the first details, the now deceased was walking when two men they approached and began to beat him on several occasions.

The attack occurred in the vicinity of Plaza Juan José Baz, also known as “Plaza de la Aguilita.” It was neighbors who notified the authorities.

So far the identity of the victim as well as the attackers, who are fugitives, is unknown.

After the events, the area was cordoned off by members of the Citizen Security Secretariat, who gave access to paramedics and experts from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico Citywho confirmed that the subject in question no longer had vital signs.

Minutes later, the corpse was lifted and transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service to carry out the pertinent procedures.

The crime of rape recorded thousand 480 cases in December 2022 and by January 2023 that number increased to 1,799, a growth of twenty-one%. Like family violence, the SESNSP had never recorded a month of January with as many incidents as it did in this year that began.