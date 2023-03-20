Fear during a baptism in Villafranca Tirrena, in the province of Messina: while an 8-month-old girl was receiving the sacrament, the godfather who was holding her – her uncle – felt it burning when a few drops of the water she was using wet your hand.

By mistake, acid was also contained in the liquid, which also made the little girl’s neck red. Rescued at the Messina Polyclinic, the child was discharged immediately and without serious consequences.

After a few minutes it was possible to trace who was responsible: a boy, instructed by the parish priest – a very old man – to find a bottle, would have found one in the church bathroom, with a few centimeters of transparent liquid inside.

The young man thought it was water, and filled the container without emptying it first, then taking it to the baptismal font. The girl’s parents did not file a complaint, given that the only consequence for the little girl was a slight blush.