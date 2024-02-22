The Minister of Health of Tamil Nadu, state in southern India, banned a few days ago production and sale of cotton candy in the region, after tests collected by the food safety department confirmed the presence of rhodamine-B, a chemical substance with carcinogenic properties that is used as an artificial dye.

Thus, the health minister indicated that the use of rhodamine-B as an additive in the manufacture, packaging, import or sale of food in Tamil Nadu would be punishable under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Two weeks ago, teams from the state food safety department in Chennai had raided stalls in Marina Beach and other areas selling cotton candy for laboratory testing.

At that time, the officer in charge of the team urged the population to suspend consumption of the candy until the test results came out.

Food safety officials confirmed the presence of Rhodamine-B in the samples they collected from candy shops on city beaches a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/RYKUpR809e — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) February 16, 2024

On February 16, the department of food safety issued a statement confirming the presence of rhodamine-B on the cotton candy samples and declared the samples “substandard” and “unsafe.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME