Knowing that his proposal for reform of the Judiciary are flimsy and dangerous that does not resist The simple but solid arguments of his detractors, the President Lopez Obrador and his successor Claudia Sheinbaum They commit the unrepublican and foolish folly of decline the invitation to to dialogue that made them Minister Norma Lucia Piña Hernandez.

They argue that the issue is in the hands of Congress (taken over by their unconditional majorities).

Paraphrasing García Márquez, who said that the “magical realism” of his literature had not invented anything but had only “removed from reality what hinders it,” if the rubbish is removed from the debate on the reform of the Judicial Branch, what remains can be seen with crystal clarity: far from resolving, it further rots the chronic injustice suffered in Mexico.

The underlying problem is that not a hair is touched on the prosecutors’ offices, the forensic services, the prison system and other cancers, but it spreads the humbug That the popular election of judges, magistrates and ministers will resolve the unhideable ones deficiencies of the administration of justice.

Two of the most trumpeted reproaches to the Power of attorney Are the releases of probable and certain criminals; that some release orders are made on weekends, and that ministers earn (in cash) more than the president, when criminal proceedings are based on legal resources approved by the Congressthat on Saturdays and Sundays there is also work in courts and that the earnings in the Court are protected by labor law.

The weakest angle of the initiative is the great story that injustice is concentrated in the Judicial Branch of the Federationbeing that the Main complaints of the society They refer to local disputes of common order.

“The reality is that the reform does not address the root of the problem. That is why I want to take this opportunity to invite both President López Obrador and the virtual president, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, to join this plural dialogue and to open the door for us to share the findings of this national meeting and analyze how the reform affects not only the future of justice, but of our entire country,” Piña claimed at the National Meeting for a Security and Justice Agenda, where he acknowledged that the Power he heads must be reformed (especially separating the Federal Judicial Council from the Supreme Court), but without contamination by “the ups and downs of politics.”

If the reform is approved as proposed, he warned, “the most qualified person will no longer get the job, the one who spent years studying, preparing to compete, but the most popular, the one who knew how to relate well with the power groups, which, ironically, is one of the arguments for this reform. In other words, it will provoke what it is trying to eradicate.”

That is why, instead of undermining the current judiciary, the rights of victims should be placed at the centre of the discussion…

