Justice authorized this Tuesday the entry to the country of 86 people that they carry three days stranded on the border between Uruguayana (Brazil) and Paso de los Libres.

The Judge Gustavo Fresneda, in charge of Federal Court No. 1 of Corrientes, required the National direction of Migration to carry out swabs to all the people who are waiting to return to Argentina and “proceed to the immigration registration of their entry.”

In addition, the court ruling determined that the government of the province of Corrientes must have “a special place of accommodation, with pertinent sanitary measures, for the accommodation with sanitary control” of these people during ten days .

Although the entrants have hopes of being able to return to their homes and then carry out the quarantine, the document signed by Fresneda dictates that only “once the people are discharged after isolation, they will be able to move to their homes within Argentine territory.”

The same resolution makes it clear that this is an exceptional situation and that “the general restrictions established by the regulations prohibiting entry into the country remain in full force.”

This determination came after the Apolo Foundation present a collective habeas corpus by citizens “deprived of their constitutional right to free movement and entry into the country.” Although that appeal was rejected, at least 86 people were able to have the possibility of return to their homes.

Entering the country by land was already prohibited for those who had left before December 25, 2020, and as of this week the same rule came into force also for those who did so after that date.

Judicial failure

