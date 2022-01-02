The Directorate of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Emergencies due to volcanic risk in the Canary Islands (PEVOLCA) has authorized this Sunday the end of the evacuation for 1,000 residents in areas of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte and Fuencaliente (La Palma) . According to the Government of the Canary Islands, this decision has been adopted after consulting the Scientific Evaluation and Monitoring Committee and will be applied from 9:00 am this Monday.

Thus, it has been considered that certain areas affected by the volcanic eruption that began on September 19 in Cumbre Vieja and that had been evacuated already meet safe conditions for the return of their inhabitants. The population centers affected by this measure, on the north side, are partially Tacande and Tajuya (Hat roundabout), Las Martelas, La Condesa, Marina Alta, Marina Baja and Las Cabezadas (soccer field and cemetery area); and for the south zone, the nucleus of El Charco.

For its part, the Scientific Committee will present in the coming days a new proposal to delimit the perimeter for the possible relocation of population from other areas or population centers, both from the north and south of the wash, which will be determined based on proximity of the flows, temperature and height of these or gases, among other issues.

Likewise, in areas south of the colada, relocation will also depend on the recovery of basic services, such as water. Here, the Steering Committee emphasizes that as long as the necessary security conditions are not in place, the return of people to the rest of the areas evacuated by the emergency cannot be authorized, so that in them the indications given by the Directorate of the Plan must be respected. , which reminds that the legal emergency situation continues at level 2 and red light.

Morcuende cited a series of observations and recommendations that relocated people should follow, and stressed that it must be very clear that you should not access underground spaces, such as garages, storage rooms or basements, among others, without a measurement having been made. of previous gases. It is also important that people go to the houses always accompanied and that any source of ignition is avoided (smoking, turning on the light, etc.) until the building is ventilated, for which it is necessary to open doors and windows and wait 15 minutes before to access the interior. In the event that you notice dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea or lack of strength, you have to quickly leave the building and call the 1-1-2 emergency number.

Practical tips



Another of the indications indicated by Morcuende is that people must ensure that there are no bulges, deformations or cracks in walls or ceilings, in which case the council must be informed so that it can carry out the corresponding inspection. Likewise, it is important that neighbors always have an operational telephone number, that they stay informed through official sources and that they follow their instructions. Morcuende stressed that it is very important that the limits established by the authorities are not exceeded.

Regarding ash removal work, it is advisable to protect your skin (shirts, diving suit, gloves, non-slip footwear, head protection), the respiratory tract (mask FFP2 or higher) and the eyes (splash goggles). Also, light watering is recommended to avoid raising dust.

Regarding the cleaning of roofs, it is indicated that it only be done on flat roofs and roofs, and for risk roofs, it is advisable to entrust this work to specialized services. In addition, another of the observations made to the public is to avoid going under unstable and ash-laden elements (gutters, awnings, panel overhangs, sheet metal or wood, etc).