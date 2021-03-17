The Colombian businessman has been detained in Cape Verde since June 2020 and is accused by the United States of alleged money laundering. If his extradition is carried out, he could be a key piece in revealing secrets of alleged capital diversions in the environment of the Venezuelan leadership.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Cape Verde authorized this March 17 the extradition of the controversial Colombian businessman Álex Saab to the United States. The African country detained the individual in June 2020 in a joint operation between Interpol and the United States, which seeks him for being the alleged front man of Nicolás Maduro and accuses him of money laundering.

The Supreme Court of this country rejected the request of the defense attorneys on appeal for what they consider an “unjust” detention, leaving the businessman on the verge of an extradition to US soil. Despite the judicial coup, the defense announced that they will appeal the ruling in a higher instance.

“The judges of the Supreme Court agree to dismiss the appeal and confirm, for all legal purposes, the contested decision.” That is, the ruling in favor of extradition issued last year by the Barlovento Court of Appeals, located on the northern island of San Vicente, according to the sentence verified by the EFE news agency.

The last hope for Saab’s team of lawyers is to take the case to the country’s Constitutional Court, the highest court in Cape Verde. “We hope that the Constitutional Court will overturn the Supreme Court’s decision,” Geraldo Almeida, one of the lawyers representing Alex Saab, told The Associated Press news agency by phone.

Saab’s defense argues that its client is immune from prosecution as a result of the diplomatic positions held by Venezuela since 2017. Its main argument is that the extradition has “a political motive” and that in the United States “there is no a guarantee ”to prevent Saab from serving a life sentence.

If a suspect faces life imprisonment or the death penalty, Cape Verde’s law explicitly prohibits extradition, as this country does not recognize those forms of punishment.

In addition, they argue in their favor that, earlier this month, a court belonging to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) asked Cape Verde not to extradite Saab and to compensate him. Although Cape Verde, as a State, belongs to this organization, the local authorities maintain that, in judicial matters, this regional body does not have any mandatory competence. Saab’s defense maintains that it is the Constitutional Court that is in charge of solving the judicial “mess”.

Álex Saab, a priority for the United States

Saab was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 while making a stopover on a flight en route to Iran to buy hydrocarbons in exchange for Venezuelan gold. Saab’s name jumped into the media when former Venezuelan prosecutor Luisa Ortega accused him in 2017 of being a “front man” for Maduro.

The United States is convinced that his arrest would be key to unraveling the supposed secrets about how Nicolás Maduro, his family and his top advisers diverted millions of dollars in government contracts. Saab is related to several companies and is accused of imposing price premiums in the Local Supply and Production Committees.

A US government official indicated in July 2019 that, with these committees, whose aid is given to the most disadvantaged, the Colombian businessman and three of Maduro’s stepchildren would have profited with “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

In addition, Washington accuses him, along with his partner Álvaro Enrique Pulido, of laundering 350 million dollars defrauded through the Venezuelan exchange system.

The administration of Donald Trump considered the prosecution of Saab as a “priority” and even sent a warship to the African archipelago to monitor the process. The Maduro Executive, however, defends that the detention is “completely illegal.”

This episode occurs at a time when the legislature of Democrat Joe Biden begins, a situation in which Venezuela has assured it wants to approach the new president. Should the extradition occur, attempts at rapprochement could be dissipated.

With AP and EFE