This Saturday, the Official State Gazette publishes the resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines granting administrative construction authorization for the Bustatur wind farm and its evacuation infrastructure.

This wind farm, under state jurisdiction and planned between Las Rozas de Valdearroyo (Cantabria) and Arija and Valle de Valdebezana (Burgos), will have 41.6 megawatts of installed power.

Specifically, the construction of eight wind turbines with a unit power of 5.2 megawatts, a three-bladed rotor of 145 meters in diameter and a hub height of 90 meters.

In the resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines, dated November 25, prior administrative authorization is also granted for the adopted modifications and the transfer of ownership and concessions of Green Capital Power, the company promoting this parkin favor of Bustatur Energy.

Eight unviable parks

On the other hand, the Ministry of Ecological Transition has denied authorizations to eight energy parks – wind and photovoltaic – with a planned joint power of 662 Mwall of them for him unfavorable environmental impact.

According to the Official State Gazette (BOE) published this Saturday, the facilities are in the provinces of Madrid, Guadalajara, Zaragoza and Huesca.

The largest among those denied is the one promoted by Shell Desarrollo, with a photovoltaic park called V Solar 1, with 246.23 MW of installed power, in the province of Madrid. In addition, the wind farms of The Monchal, 60 Mw of installed power, in the province of Guadalajara; Fornaxwith 49.5 MW, in the provinces of Zaragoza and Huesca; Superellipse (49.5 MW, in Huesca); Castle Top (36 MW in Guadalajara), and Hadar (25.25 MW, in Zaragoza).

In addition, the application for the planned photovoltaic parks has been denied in Calamón (49.88 MWp, in Guadalajara), GR Martineta (49.88 MWp, between Guadalajara and Madrid), and the photovoltaic solar park Magerit FV1 (96.6 Mw of installed power between Guadalajara and Madrid).